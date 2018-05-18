MOAB — A Utah man fell to his death while hiking outside Moab on Thursday, according to the Grand Country Sheriff's Office.

Malan Checketts, a 34-year-old Plain City resident, fell approximately 45 feet at 5:05 p.m. and sustained fatal injuries about a mile south of Determination Tower, the sheriff's office reported. He was hiking when the accident occurred.

Checketts had been in a group riding ATVs in the area, but he was not on an ATV at the time of his fall, the sheriff's office said.

A medical helicopter, Grand County Search and Rescue, the Grand County Sheriff's Office and Grand County EMS responded to the accident.