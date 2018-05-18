The Steele family checks out the cockpit of a life-size replica of the Millennium Falcon's interior at the Megaplex Theatres at Jordan Commons in Sandy on Friday. The theater is one of four stops in the United States for the Millennium Falcon Experience tour, which runs through Sunday. The replica, which is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, is modeled after the interior set seen in the upcoming "Star Wars" prequel, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," which opens next Friday. Tickets to the exhibit, which was constructed by fans, will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

