There’s a new rumor out there about a potential Obi-Wan Kenobi-based Star Wars spinoff film.

But don’t believe everything you read, especially when it comes to Star Wars rumors.

TMZ reported Thursday that the potential Star Wars film — which “The Hours” director Stephen Daldry is rumored to direct — will take place right before the events of “A New Hope.”

In fact, this untitled, potential, totally rumored and unofficial Kenobi film would take place in the months before the first-ever Star Wars film.

Here’s the description from TMZ:

“Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit and stuff, but secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen. Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People — headed by a ruthless war chief — eventually brings Obi outta hiding.”

OK, fine enough. But SlashFilm uncovered that this description “sounds identical (down to the wording)” of the novel “Kenobi” by Josh Jackson that was released in 2013.

That book became part of the “Legends” expanded universe, a collection of Star Wars novels, comics and video games that outlined the old Star Wars expanded universe before Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012.

Here’s how that book’s description reads:

“Known to locals only as ‘Ben,’ the bearded and robed offworlder is an enigmatic stranger who keeps to himself, shares nothing of his past, and goes to great pains to remain an outsider. But as tensions escalate between the farmers and a tribe of Sand People led by a ruthless war chief, Ben finds himself drawn into the fight, endangering the very mission that brought him to Tatooine.

“Ben — Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, hero of the Clone Wars, traitor to the Empire, and protector of the galaxy’s last hope — can no more turn his back on evil than he can reject his Jedi training,” the description continues. “And when blood is unjustly spilled, innocent lives threatened, and a ruthless opponent unmasked, Ben has no choice but to call on the wisdom of the Jedi — and the formidable power of the Force — in his never-ending fight for justice.”

SlashFilm reported that this could mean the TMZ report is fake or that the movie will line up perfectly with the book's plot.

Lucasfilm may also be using the novel’s plot to keep the movie under wraps.

“Still, it is undeniably sketchy that TMZ’s report hews so closely to this book description. So let’s not jump to conclusions about anything just yet,” according to SlashFilms. “Still, TMZ has landed accurate Star Wars scoops in the past, so we feel like it would be foolish to ignore this entirely. Those muckrakers know what they’re doing, for better or worse.”

Rumors of a Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff film have existed for years. Golden Globe winner Ewan McGregor, who played Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, told reporters at this year’s Golden Globes that he hopes to play the character again, according to the Deseret News.

“It’s just that. There’s a lot of talk. I’d be happy to play him again. I don’t know anymore about it more than you do,” he said.

Ewan McGregor on talk that he's returning as Obi Wan-Kenobi: "It's just that. There’s a lot of talk. I'd be happy to play him again. I don’t know any more about it more than you do. I saw the new one over Christmas. I thought it was really, really beautiful. I loved it." — Yvonne Villarreal (@villarrealy) January 8, 2018

McGregor’s social media posts also seem to point to him possibly donning the Jedi cloak again.

Nothing is confirmed until Disney announces a spinoff. Rumors are also swirling about a potential Lando Calrissian spinoff film (though at first confirmed, Lucasfilm later walked back its statement).

Meanwhile, we know for sure Jon Favreau will direct a live-action Star Wars show that will take place after “Return of the Jedi.” An animated Star Wars series will soon launch, too. Rian Johnson has a trilogy of films not related to the Skywalker family on the way, and “Game of Thrones” directors David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will write and produce a new series of Star Wars films, which will also be separate from the Skywalker saga.

You can see an actual spinoff film next week when “Solo: A Star Wars Story” debuts in theaters.