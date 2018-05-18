SALT LAKE CITY — All three finalists in the “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament experienced a confusing end to Thursday night’s game.

The game marked the first of two in the final round of the “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament. As host Alex Trebek would say, the game was almost a runaway as Larry Martin, a second-grade teacher from Prairie Village, Kansas, was quick on the buzzer and dominated the board throughout the entire game, entering the Final Jeopardy round in first place with $18,400.

Near the game’s end, Claire Bishop, a Latin teacher from Lexington, Kentucky, was able to close the gap and enter the Final Jeopardy round in second with $9,400. Steve Mond, who teaches math at RSL Academy in Herriman, entered the round in third place with $5,600.

The Final Jeopardy category, “school supply words,” was one all three teachers could feel confident about — until Trebek revealed the unusual question.

“Adding ‘P’ to a word for a chronic back condition gets you this synonym for graphite or pencil lead.”

The three contestants failed to come up with the correct response: Mond answered with “pache,” Bishop came up with “pscoliosis” — which got some laughs — and Martin wrote down “pain.” The answer Trebek was looking for? Plumbago.

Based on the facial expressions and reactions of the three teachers, the correct answer didn’t really seem to clear things up. Mond, who lives in Midvale, finished the game in second place with $2,600 — a significant distance behind Martin, who finished first with $11,799.

The buzzer continued to be Martin’s friend throughout game two of the “Jeopardy!” Teachers Tournament final round, which aired Friday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m. MST on KJZZ Salt Lake City. With the total of the two games determining the tournament winner, Martin was already at a huge advantage entering Friday’s game. The second-grade teacher ended up taking first place and walking away with the $100,000 grand prize.

Carol Kaelson Steve Mond, a Midvale resident who teaches math at RSL Academy in Herriman, finished the "Jeopardy!" Teachers Tournament in third place and walked away with the $25,000 prize.

Bishop finished second and took the $50,000 prize, and Mond placed third and received $25,000. In a “Jeopardy!” news release, Mond expressed satisfaction with his performance, saying “it felt like the culmination of years of expectation, going almost exactly the way (he) envisioned it.”

Mond was one of 15 teachers who competed in the two-week tournament. In a recent interview with the Deseret News, he shared how making it on “Jeopardy!” was 12 years and four tries in the making, although his love for the game show dated back to when he was 13 years old — around the time Trebek began hosting the show.

“Honestly, I was very confident about my chances of at least making the finals,” Mond said in the news release. “I really felt that these were people I was honored to compete against, and I was genuinely thrilled for any of the three of us to win.”