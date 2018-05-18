SALT LAKE CITY — A Mississippi truck driver left one Oklahoma waitress a pretty sweet Mother’s Day gift — two tips of $1,000.

Truck driver David Platt ordered a cheeseburger to go at a diner on May 13 in Roland, Oklahoma. It was simple enough. When he went to pay, he told his waitress, Brenda Pearson, he wanted to leave her a $1,000 tip.

"I said, ‘What? Are you serious?’ He said yes. I couldn't believe it. I couldn't hardly breathe. It took my breath away," Pearson told 5 News KFSM-TV.

Platt said he chatted with Pearson and could tell she needed the money.

"We talked about the Lord and about her life and her children. I got the impression that she was having a hard time of it, so I thought I'd just help her out a little bit," he told 5 News.

But Platt didn’t stop there. He went back to the diner, ordered a pie and left her a second tip worth $1,000.

Platt called his decision “an investment.”

"Money is just paper or numbers on a screen," Platt said. "Self-gratification only goes so far. So, when you're helping another person, you're adding something to the world. It's an investment and people, people are what's important."

Pearson couldn’t believe it, especially since she made Platt’s burger wrong at first.

"It actually got made wrong first and I said well, it’s not correct, it needed two patties, but we fixed it and got it all ready," she said, according to WLTX-TV.

According to Fox News, Pearson said she will use the money to take care of her family and catch up on bills.

"I have two children at home," she said. "I've been a stay-at-home mom for a couple of years. It will help us get caught up on the move and it was just God-sent."