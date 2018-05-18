Steven Hipolito, a Massachusetts limousine driver, was a stranger to 8-year-old Mary Alice Tryda when he volunteered to drive her, free of charge, to her doctors' appointments, Fox News reported.

Mary Alice’s family had recently moved to Bridgewater, Massachusetts, when her mother, Kelly Tryda, posted on Facebook asking for information to get to Boston Children’s Hospital. When Hipolito saw the post, he volunteered to drive Mary Alice in one of his limousines.

"I have a similar story; when I was a child my mother had to bring me back and forth to the children's hospital, so I understood her stress," Hipolito said.

What started as one ride turned into several, and now Hipolito makes the monthly 30-mile drive to Boston to take Mary Alice and her mother to all of Mary Alice's monthly doctors' appointments.

“It has made things much easier; it takes a lot of stress off because I don’t like driving in the city,” Kelly Tryda told Fox.

Mary Alice has brittle cornea syndrome, a rare connective tissue disorder that affects the eyes, joints and skin, according to The National Institutes of Health.

Read the full story here.