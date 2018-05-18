A Utah nonprofit has taken umbrage with a recent Kim Kardashian promotion.

Beauty Redefined, a nonprofit that teaches positive body image, posted on an Instagram about Kim Kardashian’s recent decision to promote “Appetite Suppressant Lollipops” from the company Flat Tummy Co.

Kardashian called the pops “literally unreal” in her Instagram post.

In a post labeled as an ad, Kardashian wrote, “You guys … @flattummyco just dropped a new product. They’re Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and they’re literally unreal. They’re giving the first 500 people on their website 15% OFF so if you want to get your hands on some … you need to do it quick!”

Beauty Redefined took offense to the pops, though.

“You know what’s ‘literally unreal?’ That Kim K would promote disordered eating to her millions of mostly young girl fans,” the post read.

The social media post added, “You deserve to know your body is not defined by its size and that you are not defined by your body.

“You deserve to eat,” the post continued. In fact, fighting and suppressing your appetite actually destroys your ability to know when you are hungry or full and starts the binge-and-restrict cycle for millions of women (and men) across the world.”

Beauty Redefined isn’t the only company to slam the advertisement. For example, Prevention.com called the pops “not a smart weight loss tool.”

Meanwhile, “The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil criticized the pops on Twitter in an expletive-filled post (which the Deseret News won’t link to because of the mature language).

Jamil wrote, “No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to.”

In a separate tweet that included a mature GIF, Jamil wrote, “MAYBE don’t take appetite suppressors and eat enough to fuel your BRAIN and work hard and be successful. And to play with your kids. And to have fun with your friends. And to have something to say about your life at the end, other than ‘I had a flat stomach.’”

Beauty Redefined said in its post that it hopes more people speak out against Kardashian’s advertisement.

“Let’s give the viewers of this post some amazing resources instead of buying the BS Kim and the beauty and diet industries are selling!” the post read.

Twin sisters Lexie and Lindsay Kite launched Beauty Redefined to help people understand the “focus on physical health at the new year is a good thing and we shouldn’t turn away from that,” Lindsay Kite told the Deseret News.

“Rather than saying, ‘I’m going to fit into this certain dress size’ or ‘I’m going to weigh this number that has been my goal weight for years by March or July’ … our goals instead will focus on how we feel and what our bodies can do,” she said. “When we set measurable goals, that allows us to not only use our bodies as instruments but to understand them and think about them in a new way."