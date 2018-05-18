SALT LAKE CITY — Karin Johnstone said the call from Unified police was completely out of the blue.

"I couldn’t believe it because I think we had kind of given up,” she said.

Johnstone's wheelchair-bound father, Jack Richardson, 54, was shot and killed in the entryway of his Holladay home in 1979 during a botched home invasion robbery.

Despite having a good idea of who was responsible just days after the incident, no one was ever arrested. And then, due to the way the court system was set up nearly four decades ago, the case fell off the radar.

On Friday, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, standing alongside Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and Unified cold case detective Ben Pender, announced that formal charges had been filed in the case.

Hector Brito and Pascual Alfonsca were each charged in 3rd District Court on Friday with murder. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

On Jan. 5, 1979, police believe the two men plotted to commit a robbery. After discussing potential targets, they picked Richardson, Pender said. He said Richardson was not chosen at random, but declined to give details on how the men knew him.

A third man drove them to Richardson's house.

"He opened the door and Brito pulled out the gun and stated, ‘This is a holdup,’ ” Rivera said as she described the facts of the case based on interviews with witnesses, including the driver. "Brito stated Mr. Richardson put his hands up and the gun accidentally fired, striking Mr. Richardson in the face.”

After the killing, Brito and Alfonsca asked a fourth man to hide the gun, Rivera said. That man allegedly threw the remaining bullets out the window as he drove up Butterfield Canyon and then hid the gun under a rock. Police found the weapon 10 days later after witnesses cooperated with investigators.

Numerous witnesses said the two men left Utah immediately after the killing by disguising themselves as women

Brito and Alfonsca, originally from the Dominican Republic, were sent to Ogden after their families migrated to New York to try and steer them in the right direction, Pender said. Brito had been in gangs since he was 12, the detective said.

But when they got to Utah, the two "went off the rails," he said. They were arrested shortly before Richardson's death on an unrelated crime. Pender said he has been in contact recently with the men's families, but they claim they have not heard from the two since 1979.

Pender said it's likely the two men are still living somewhere in the U.S., outside of Utah, under assumed names.

But with advances in forensic technology over the past four decades, Pender hopes investigators will now be able to find them. And with formal charges being filed, federal authorities are now authorized to help find the two both in and outside the U.S., he said.

Although the two men have been suspects from essentially the start, it was the way warrants and probable cause statements were handled back then that led to a breakdown in police looking for them, Gill said. Specifically, because the men weren't in custody by 1991, their warrants were dismissed.

If not for Pender and his cold case team going back and re-examining old homicides, Gill said the suspects may still be forgotten.

Also attending Friday's press conference was Richardson's widow, Rayola, and many of his children and other friends and family members.

Richardson's daughter, Cindy Greer, said now that charges have been filed, they need the public's help in finding the two men to bring closure.

"It’s our hope that the people responsible for this can now be brought to justice,” she said. "We need this closure.”

"It’s been 39 years and justice has not been served," Johnstone concurred. "There is not a day that goes by that the pain in my heart is not as real as the day this happened."