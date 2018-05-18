A student’s reaction to Friday’s shooting at a Texas high school went viral on Friday.

In the video, a local reporter for ABC-13 in Texas asks the girl, Santa Fe High School student Paige Curry, about her reaction to the incident.

“I was very, very scared,” Curry said. “I had to have someone keep me calm. I managed to keep calm through it all. There was another girl who was just freaking out. They were struggling really hard to keep her calm.”

The reporter asked, "Was there a part of you that was like, 'this isn't real, this would not happen in my school?'"

Curry, on the verge of tears, responded, "No ... it's been happening everywhere, I always kind of felt like eventually it was going to happen here too."

See the heart-wrenching video below.

Ten people died in Friday’s shooting, most of whom are believed to be students. A male student was taken into custody, according to The New York Times.

As Vox reported, Curry has a point about not being surprised about the shooting. Recent research has indicated that both frequencies and fatalities of school shootings have been on the rise.

“But there’s a more fundamental point here that goes deeper than these numbers. Imagine being Paige Curry. Imagine coming out of a shooting at your high school, a place that is supposed to be a safe place for learning, and feeling terrified but somehow unsurprised,” Vox’s Zack Beauchamp wrote. “Imagine how normal, how routine, the threat of a school shooting has to have become for you to have that reaction after such an ordeal. I don’t know about you. But for me, a nation whose kids see themselves as targets as well as students is a nation that is doing something profoundly wrong.”