SALT LAKE CITY — Not everyone wants to watch the royal wedding.

Luckily for those people, there are a number of ways to spend your day that don’t include watching American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed at Kensington Palace on Saturday afternoon.

BBC News compiled a list of 10 different things you can do to avoid watching the wedding.

The list, which uses mostly British terms, includes some of the following tips:

Watch sports — The FA Cup, a soccer tournament involving all of England’s clubs, will have its final between Chelsea and Manchester United. You can also tune in for some basketball, as the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. There will also be a boxing match between Lee Selby and Josh Warrington for the IBF world featherweight title.

Go underground — One of the suggestions is to literally go underground. If you can find a hike or vacation somewhere underneath the earth, go there.

Find something else to do — Most places won’t be packed with people since people will be inside watching the wedding. Head to the movies or the grocery store.

Read more ideas at BBC.

Because coverage of the royal wedding begins at 2 a.m. MDT on some news stations, you might not have a chance to avoid coverage.

Thankfully, the Deseret News compiled a list of 10 different ways to watch the royal wedding. It will be shown on ABC, CBS, NBC, BBC America, E! News and a slew of other stations, all beginning at different times of the day.

“While the wedding itself will take place at — gulp — 5 a.m. MDT, many stations will broadcast recaps later in the day,” the Deseret News wrote. “And, of course, interested watchers can always record the ceremony to watch at a later, more civilized viewing hour."