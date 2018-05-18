SALT LAKE CITY — Microsoft announced a new controller this week that is designed to help those with disabilities.

The new adaptive controller, which launched earlier this week, comes with two huge programmable buttons and 19 different import jacks that connect to joysticks and other buttons, making it easier for people with disabilities to play Xbox and PC games.

The device comes with a USB port on both sides, allowing “you to use a full-size joystick to emulate each thumbstick,” according to Tom’s Hardware. The device also can connect to the Quadstick, which is a mouth-based controller that helps those with quadriplegia.

Solomon Romney, a Microsoft store specialist in Salt Lake City who was born without fingers on one of his hands, has been using the device for months. He said the point of the device is to be fully customizable.

“I can customize how I interface with the Xbox Adaptive Controller to whatever I want,” Romney said in a statement. “If I want to play a game entirely with my feet, I can. I can make the controls fit my body, my desires, and I can change them anytime I want. You plug in whatever you want and go. It takes virtually no time to set it up and use it. It could not be simpler.”

He added, “I get to redesign my controller every day and get to choose how I want to play. For me, that's the greatest thing ever.”

The controller also represents inclusion for those with disabilities.

Romney said he’s happy to have a device that helps people like him.

“It goes to the core of everything I am, everything I've grown up with, everything I've experienced,” he said. “It's nice when a person considers you. It's unbelievable when a company does it, when a company thinks about you, designs something for you. All of a sudden, I'm not the person on the outside.”

According to The Verge, the Xbox Adaptive Controller will sell for $99.99. It will go on sale later this year.

Microsoft first realized it needed to be more inclusive with its controllers in 2015 when it launched its Xbox Elite controller, which was a hit among those with limited mobility, according to Polygon.

“Gamers with limited mobility ended up loving the Elite controller because it allowed them to swap in custom parts, remap every button and save control profiles. And its textured grip made it easier to use with one hand than other gamepads,” according to Polygon.