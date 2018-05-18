SALT LAKE CITY — The parent corporation of Utah's Black Diamond Equipment — the outdoor gear specialists that can trace their lineage back to legendary climber/entrepreneur/environmentalist Yvon Chouinard — announced plans to invest $40 million and expand operations in the Beehive State.

The investment by Clarus Corporation, the company that bought out Black Diamond in 2010, will bring 147 new, high-paying jobs to Utah and contribute over $8.9 million in new state corporate, payroll and sales taxes.

The move has earned the company a post-performance tax incentive package worth up to $1.8 million from the Governor's Office of Economic Development.

Black Diamond was born from the ashes of Chouinard's first company, Chouinard Equipment, which began life when the climber's hand-forged climbing pitons became popular with fellow climbers. Peter Metcalf, Chouinard's partner at the time, led a group of employees in purchasing the company after it filed for bankruptcy in the late 1980s. Metcalf would go on to become the CEO of the new endeavor, Black Diamond Equipment, which was doing $100 million in annual business when purchased by Clarus.

Chouinard would continue with the clothing side of the company, which had already been rebranded as Patagonia. That business would go on to make Chouinard a billionaire. Though it doesn't release exact figures, it's believed the company did nearly $1 billion in sales in 2017.

Chouinard is famously reluctant to trumpet his success as a businessman and built a company based on a strong committment to environmental stewardship and advocacy for sustainable practices.

In January, 2017, Chouinard published a letter to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, chiding him for his support of a federal effort to reduce the size of Bear's Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments, as well as other actions aimed at wresting state control of federally owned property. Chouinard also promised that, if the Utah governor and his administration failed to act on behalf of the outdoor industry and its customers, Patagonia, which had already made the decision to boycott the giant Outdoor Retailers events in Salt Lake City, would never return.

Outdoor Retailers would go on to end its contract with the Salt Palace Convention Center and relocate to Denver, where it held its winter event in January, the first under a five-year contract.