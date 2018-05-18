SYRACUSE — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising motorists that 2000 West between Antelope Drive and 1275 South will be closed for nearly three months as a $52 million project to widen the road continues.

The closure to all through traffic will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, June 1, and last through Aug. 21.

Since the section of the project lies between Syracuse High School and Syracuse Elementary School, crews will be working full-time — with night work, holiday work and weekend expected — to ensure completion by the time school is back in session.

Detour routes include: state Route 193, 700 South and Antelope Drive to 1000 West or 3000 West.

For more information, or to sign up for email updates, visit UDOT’s website at udot.utah.gov/sr108, email [email protected] or call the project team at 844-200-0937.