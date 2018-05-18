SALT LAKE CITY — A Brigham City woman is accused of neglecting her disabled child.

Gloria Martin, 35, was charged Friday in 1st District Court with abuse or neglect of a disabled child, a third-degree felony.

According to charging documents, Martin is the mother of a wheelchair-bound child that cannot speak.

"The child is not properly fed, given proper therapy or taken care of. The child shows up to school with diapers that have not been changed for several hours. The child is filthy and appears to be not properly fed," according to charging documents.

Court documents do not give the age of the child.