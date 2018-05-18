SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump doesn’t hear “Yanny” or “Laurel.”

He hears “covfefe.”

The White House tweeted out a new video Thursday night in which numerous members of the White House staff — including Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Ivanka Trump — sound off on which name they heard while listening to the viral audio clip sweeping the nation.

Vice President Mike Pence makes an appearance, asking the camera who “Yanny” is, suggesting that he heard “Laurel.”

Conway pokes fun at herself and her ability to spin by saying, "It's 'Laurel.' But I could deflect and divert to 'Yanny' if you need me to."

All of this leads to Trump saying, "I hear covfefe.”

Covfefe is a reference to a word he tweeted out last year (which was never explained).

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe," he wrote in the tweet.

Many people had their own theories about what the word meant, which you can read about here. Trump even asked the public to weigh in on their thoughts about the word, too.

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Several celebrities have weighed in on the "Laurel" vs. "Yanny" debate and made jokes about it. For example, former NBA star Charles Barkley notably said he heard “doughnut” instead.