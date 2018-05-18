SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 18.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

LDS Church meets with NAACP

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with leaders from the NAACP on Thursday to call for an end to racial and ethnic prejudice, according to the Deseret News.

The two sides met at the Church Administration Building near Temple Square, where they called for more racial and ethnic harmony in the future.

LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson said he hoped to explore ways in which NAACP members could work with the church on education and humanitarian work.

"Today, in unity with such capable and impressive leaders as the national officials of the NAACP," President Nelson said, "we are impressed to call on people of this nation, and indeed, the entire world, to demonstrate greater civility, racial and ethnic harmony and mutual respect."

This is the first time the two organizations have met officially.

Read more.

Herriman forum brings advice to parents

About 400 people met at a middle school in Herriman Thursday night to talk about new ways to address teen anxiety and suicidal thoughts with their children, the Deseret News reported.

"We're scared. And that's OK. We can be scared and worried and make a difference, and we can evolve," said Heidi Swapp, who said her son was anxious and depressed before he died.

The event comes as Herriman deals with the aftermath of several teen suicides over the past year.

The forum was created as a way to help parents address suicidal behavior.

"This event tonight is not going to end suicide or suicidal behavior in Herriman, but it's a start," said Michael Staley, the Utah medical examiner's suicide prevention research coordinator.

Read more.

NBA Draft prospects give thumbs-up on Utah Jazz

Multiple NBA Draft prospects gave Salt Lake City and the Utah Jazz a thumbs-up at the recent NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, according to the Deseret News.

Over the years, some prospects have lamented Salt Lake City’s culture. But this year seems to be a little different.

“It certainly helps that the Utah Jazz are fresh off a second-round playoff appearance with a rising star in Donovan Mitchell. Another plus is their style of play, their fan base and their red rock-themed City Edition uniforms, which have helped create a new image around the squad,” according to the Deseret News.

Khyri Thomas, formerly of Creighton, said he’d love to join the Jazz.

“I think Salt Lake is pretty cool,” Thomas said. “It’s a cool, laid-back environment, easy to live, not a lot to do and I’m just a homebody anyway so I think it’s real chill.”

Read more.

Meghan Markle picks Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle

The questions are over.

Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle on Saturday, BBC News reported.

Earlier this week, Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, said he would not attend the wedding due to health reasons associated with his heart.

The palace said the Prince of Wales was "pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the Royal Family in this way,” according to a statement sent to BBC.

Read more.

AROUND THE WEB:

NYT: Hawaii’s volcanic ghost town: Doors left ajar in homes engulfed by lava

USA Today: Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital after poisoning

BBC: Ecuador removes Julian Assange's extra security

WSJ: ‘Pressure cooker’: Discontent rises in Venezuela military as economy dives

CBS: NASA reveals major changes in worldwide water availability