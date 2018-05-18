HOYTSVILLE, Summit County — A 26-year-old man who was allegedly attacking members of his family was shot in the leg by his father early Friday, police say.

Deputies were called just after 7 a.m. to a residence in Hoytsville on a domestic violence situation that involved a possible shooting. When they arrived they found a father had shot his adult son in the upper calf, said Summit County Sheriff's Lt. Andrew Wright.

The son, who was intoxicated, was attacking other family members prior to being shot, Wright said.

Wright did not immediately know how many others were in the house at the time or whether the son was armed. There were no other reports of injuries. The injury to the son was not considered to be life-threatening. As of Friday morning, there had been no arrests.

Additional information will be posted as it bounces available.