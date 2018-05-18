A new map shows where each state falls in the Yanny vs. Laurel debate.

The website sportsbetting.ag put together a new map that investigated geotagged Twitter data from this week to see which word was shared most commonly in each state.

As the Deseret News reported, people across the internet debated whether a soundclip played the word “Yanny” or Laurel.” The clip originally played on Reddit before it arrived on Twitter.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

The report found there were 830,350 total tweets for “Yanny” and 844,380 for “Lauren.”

“Laurel” edged out “Yanny” in every state — except for New Mexico, South Dakota, Connecticut, Hawaii and Utah, where “Yanny” led the way.

See the full map below.

The website similarly created a heat map to show where in the world “Yanny” and “Laurel” were most popular.

Experts said there are a number of reasons why people hear what they hear when they listen to the clip.

Raul Veiga, CEO of production company Radial Produções, told BuzzFeed News that visual cues could play a role.

"So … it’s actually a very poor-quality recording and the brain gets influenced by what you read first, before you actually hear it. What gets people confused is that it’s not Yanny or Laurel, it’s more of a 'Yarel' thing," he said.

But, according to The Verge, it’s possible to hear both words.

“So if your sound card — or your ears — emphasize both the higher and the lower frequencies, you can toggle between the two sounds,” according to The Verge. “And changing the sound mix to emphasize higher or lower frequencies might tip you toward ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny.’”