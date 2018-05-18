The Backstreet Boys are back, all right, with a new single.

As CNN reported, the famous heart-throb boy band released a new single — “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — Thursday ahead of its upcoming album.

The song is the first single from the ’90s boy band since 2013.

The Backstreet Boys also shared a music video to join the song.

And no, this isn’t a rendition of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” from Elton John.

“As for the music itself, it’s also pretty much what we’ve come to expect from the Backstreet Boys, harmonized vocals and layered synths over slicky produced beats that — speaking of malls — should translate beautifully to the tinny P.A. systems of shopping outlets around the country this summer,” according to The A.V. Club.

The band performed to strong fanfare at Planet Hollywood Casino and Resort last year in what was labeled one of the fastest-selling shows in the city’s history.

The band will return to Vegas in July and will run through November.

The new single will be added to the set list, according to CNN.