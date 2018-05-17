SALT LAKE CITY — A fatal motorcycle crash closed part of state Route 201 on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 5:40 p.m. as traffic on eastbound state Route 201 was slowing near the junction with I-215, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Todd Royce.

"A gentleman on a motorcycle came up to the closure. It looks like he made some evasive maneuvers to miss some cars and actually hit another car," Royce said.

The man was thrown from his motorcycle, Royce said. He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene.

Eastbound state Route 201 was closed near the crash as investigators reviewed the scene. Drivers were diverted onto southbound I-215.

The name of the man was not released pending family notification.