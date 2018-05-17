PROVO — Police have arrested a man in connection with an April crash in Pleasant Grove that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured her 8-month-old sister.

Rick Winder was booked into Utah County Jail Thursday for investigation of four unspecified drug charges, second-degree felonies, Provo police said in a prepared statement.

He tested positive for oxycodone in a urine test shortly after the accident, according to the statement.

A search warrant unsealed earlier this month indicated that Winder may have been looking at his fiancee seated in the passenger seat to kiss her hand when the crash occurred.

Surveillance video footage shows Winder's truck had drifted from the left southbound lane April 15 before smashing into the back of the family's station wagon at the intersection of 3700 North and University Avenue. Witnesses also told police the truck had drifted, according to the statement.

Investigators reconstructed the accident to find the truck was going 50 mph but didn't brake before crashing. The impact also damaged the two vehicles ahead of the station wagon.

Three-year-old Chelsea Parkinson was pronounced dead at the scene. Her younger sister was initially reported to be in critical condition but was upgraded to stable condition soon after. The parents' injuries were not life threatening, police said.

The Parkinson family said in a statement released by Provo police Wednesday that they are thankful for the support they've received and are "focusing their time and energy on healing physically and emotionally from all that they suffered and lost in this tragic and preventable collision. As for the criminal matter, the family trusts that the legal system will ensure that justice is served."

Criminal charges have not been filed in the case.