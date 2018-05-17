PROVO — A man charged last week with sexually abusing a young neighbor has told police he also sexually abused two more girls who came to his home, according to police.

Johnathon Damion Nixon, 32, was charged in 4th District Court on May 10 with two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, after police say he hosted sleepovers for young girls even though he is a registered sex offender.

In interviews with police Wednesday, Nixon "stated that he wanted to confess to multiple sex offenses against three children," according to a jail booking statement.

One of the three children Nixon discussed is the child connected to the charges already filed, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon confirmed.

Nixon told police that he touched each of the three 7-year-old girls inappropriately on multiple occasions when they were in his home, and that the abuse of one of the girls had occurred over three years, according to the booking statement. He also told police one of the girls would "flirt" with him, and that he told another girl they were playing "games," the statement indicates.

Charging documents state Nixon told officers he had a "love feeling" for the child associated with that case, and that he has "lust problems" when he sees young girls.

Cannon said Nixon is being investigated for 50 counts including rape of a child, sodomy on a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He could face aggravated charges, Cannon said, because he was acting as a caretaker when the alleged sexual abuse occured and because of his prior conviction.

According to state court records, Nixon pleaded guilty in December 2015 to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. He was ordered to spend 120 days in jail with credit granted for the 94 days he had already served.

Cannon said that conviction required Nixon to register as a sex offender. He urged parents to utilize the registry as they get to know the people who their children may associate with.

Nixon is in custody in the Utah County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash. His initial court appearance for the charges filed last week is set for June 26.

Those who have experienced sexual abuse or assault can be connected to trained advocates through Utah's statewide 24-hour Rape and Sexual Assault Crisis Line at 888-421-1100.