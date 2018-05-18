Recently, I read a letter from Elmary Davidson "Why scrap mandatory vehicle inspections?" (May 15) that wants to restore safety inspections as a part of annual registration renewal. My experiences in Colorado show it was not needed due to continual wear of safety parts of a car. In most cases, a shop would be happy to give inspection for nothing at any time.

Most people would wait until yearly inspections are due, but they might actually have needed one at six months. Most of the slide-offs at the first major snowfalls are the ones that have tires that are at half the minimum tread. If they are told that by the service desk, they would be glad to have it done rather than have mandatory enforcement at the time of registrations, which is an annual waiting period.

Enforcement of safety pieces of equipment would be continually done by lawmen on the highways, but some people would either bribe or ignore them at the annual inspection. The main reason why Colorado dropped them earlier was that some repair shops would rip off unsuspecting customers in paying more than was necessarily needed for driving safely on the roads.

Carl Stettler

Hyrum, Cache County