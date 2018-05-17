Hey guys, Jazz season is over. Please cease the constant adulation of the Utah Jazz. You should be using your sports news space to cover baseball, softball, soccer, tennis, golf, running, track and field and lacrosse that are now in full swing.

Now is the time to feature all the boys and girls involved in high school and college athletics. The Jazz will be back too soon in October.

Back when I was a kid, basketball was an indoor winter sport that was played in December through March. We all need a break from Jazz mania.

Tom Godfrey

Holladay