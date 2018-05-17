A fire engine sits outside Salt Lake City Fire Department's newest station, Station No. 14, on Thursday. According to the city, the station, which was dedicated Thursday, is the second fire station in the country to be built as a net-zero energy building. Because of the building’s exceptional sustainability features, the structure will generate as much energy on-site as it uses annually. Station No. 14, located at 3800 W. California Ave., generates its own power from a 110-kilowatt solar array comprised of more than 300 panels. The two-story, 17,100-square-foot building, designed by Blalock and Partners, features a four-bay garage totaling 5,770 square feet. Living quarters have 10 single-bunk rooms and two officer suites, and spaces for fire operations such as an administrative station office, kitchen, maintenance and training rooms.

