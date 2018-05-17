SNOWVILLE, Box Elder County — A gloomy funnel cloud was reported hovering near a tiny town in Utah's northern border Thursday afternoon as weather forecasters predicted a severe thunderstorm.

The thin, tube-like cloud was spotted in Snowville about 3:30 p.m, around the same time a storm just miles away was predicted to bring 60-mph gusts and hail the size of quarters, according to the National Weather Service in Pocatello, Idaho.

The federal agency warned those in the rural area near the Utah-Idaho border to expect damage to cars, trees and siding of their homes, and to move into an interior room on the lowest floor to wait out the storm.