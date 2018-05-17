SALT LAKE CITY — The Aces, a Provo band that recently released its acclaimed new album, “When My Heart Felt Volcanic,” made their live TV debut last night on NBC's “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

The band, composed of vocalist Cristal Ramirez, guitarist Katie Henderson, bassist McKenna Petty and drummer Alisa Ramirez, played the shimmery disco-pop number “The Last One” on the show. “Late Night with Seth Meyers” also posted an additional Aces performance online, of the song “Waiting For You.”

It’s been a good year for The Aces. After considerable national coverage of its previous release, the 2017 EP “I Don’t Like Being Honest,” the group’s new album was featured on NPR's All Songs Considered. Of “My Heart Felt Volcanic,” NPR’s Lyndsey McKenna wrote, _“_It's a shimmering statement of purpose, confident and controlled, constructed with care” and, “Across 13 tracks, the Aces' sound positively sparkles. Drawing from both past and present Top 40 proclivities, the record captures moments with clarity and detail.”

The band returns to Utah on Friday, May 18 for a show at Velour Live Music Gallery in Provo.

Watch both of The Aces’ performances on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ddj6b7HfT54

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVgvcNsL72o