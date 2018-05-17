FARMINGTON — Residents will pay $3 more on their monthly utility bills for road maintenance beginning Aug 1. Commercial customers will pay more based on square footage and the type of commercial use.

In November, city staff presented the City Council with a report on the amount of money that has been spent on roads, a 10-year forecast of needs, and the amount of revenues available.

According to the report, there has been a shortfall in the road maintenance budget for several years, and estimates show a shortfall of about $670,000 per year for road maintenance over the next 10 years.

The report also noted, however, that the amount of revenues has doubled in the last couple of years with the addition of a gas tax and additional sales tax being levied in Davis County. Total revenues are approaching $1.2 million per year but are still far short of what is needed.