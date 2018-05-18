SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will offer a special $5, round-trip transit fare for the upcoming Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show at Hill Air Force Base.

The fare will be available beginning Friday, June 1, on the UTA GoRide app, which is available on both Apple and Android mobile devices. Fares for up to 10 riders can be purchased at the same time on the app.

In addition, special service will be in effect Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24, for the show. FrontRunner will offer added service on Saturday and will operate Sunday from 6:55 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Fifteen-minute bus service to the base from the Clearfield FrontRunner Station will also be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days. The Clearfield FrontRunner Station is located at 1250 S. State.

Groups of four or more who don't wish to use the UTA's GoRide mobile ticketing app can purchase UTA's Group Pass, which allows up to four riders to travel round trip on FrontRunner, TRAX, streetcar and local bus for $15. The passes are available at UTA's ticket vending machines, online or at UTA's customer service centers.

Children 6 and under may ride UTA's services for free when accompanied by a paying adult.