When Alana Brown took to social media to find a kidney donor for her 10-year-old daughter, Éva Evans, she was overwhelmed by the response, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Éva was diagnosed with collapsing glomerulopathy, which is causing her kidneys to fail.

“I thought no one was going to donate to someone they didn’t know,” Evans told the Dispatch. “I could not believe there are this many good people in the world.”

After seeing the Facebook post through a friend, Tanya Thomas, a fourth-grade teacher at Éva’s school in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, volunteered to donate her kidney. Tests eventually found that Thomas was a match.

Thomas was never Éva’s teacher, but she heard about Éva’s condition at the beginning of the school year. Brown had no idea Thomas taught at Éva’s school until they happened to run into each other after school one day.

The transplant is scheduled for July. Read the full story here.