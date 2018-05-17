SALT LAKE CITY — We’ve been promised the Eagles before, but we think it’ll actually happen this weekend. The chart-topping band was originally scheduled to headline Vivint Arena on May 3, but the show got postponed to May 20. Fingers crossed!

Other weekend events in Salt Lake City include glow in the dark yoga to Led Zeppelin (really), the Utah State Yoyo Contest and a free showcase of contemporary Mexican cinema.

Living Traditions Festival

Salt Lake City’s diverse cultures unite downtown for the Living Traditions Festival, put on by the Salt Lake City Arts Council. The free, three-day cultural celebration includes traditional music, dance, foods and crafts from the city’s various ethnic communities. May 18-20; 5-8:30 p.m. May 18, noon-7:45 p.m. May 19, noon-6:15 May 20; 451 S. 200 East, free (801-596-5000, livingtraditionsfestival.com).

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Khemera Dance Troupe performs traditional Cambodian dance during Living Traditions Festival in Salt Lake City Sunday, May 22, 2016. The festival returns this weekend.

Glow yoga to Led Zeppelin

This ain’t your standard yoga. One Love Yoga hosts two nights of yoga classes at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, complete with black lights, glow paint and the music of Led Zeppelin. Attendees are encouraged to bring light-colored clothing and their own yoga mat. May 18-19, 8 p.m., 138 W. Broadway, $20 (801-355-2787, oneloveyogapride.com, artsaltlake.org).

‘Filmexico’

New standouts in contemporary Mexican cinema come to “Filmexico” at downtown’s Broadway Centre Cinemas and select Cinemark theaters. The two-day showcase is free to the public, and features select short films, documentaries and full-length features. All films will be shown in multiple languages with English subtitles. May 18-19, times vary, 111 E. 300 South, free (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).

Mural Fest

Twelve of Utah’s best mural-makers have joined forces for the inaugural Mural Fest. The event culminates a month-long collaboration with these artists, who have created 10 new public art murals, all made at a central location. The free event will also feature food trucks and live music. May 19, 5-10 p.m., 193 W. 2100 South, free (801-464-6757, sslarts.org/muralfest).

Utah State Yoyo Contest

Yes, Utah has an official yoyo contest, and it’s this weekend. Come watch the state’s best yoyo tricksters work their magic at the Salt Lake County Library’s Columbus location. May 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 2530 S. 500 East, free (yoyocontest.com/utah).

The Eagles

“Take It Easy” at the Eagles’ Vivint Arena performance. The show was originally scheduled for May 3, but was postponed because founding member Don Henley faced an unspecified illness. The band’s lineup includes Henley and longtime Eagles members Joe Walsh and Timothy Schmit. Founding member Glenn Frey, who died in 2016, has been replaced by his son, Deacon Frey. Musician Vince Gill rounds out the current lineup. May 20, 7 p.m., 301 W. South Temple, prices vary (801-325-7528, vivintarena.com).