Do you hear “Yanny” or “Laurel”?

The controversy started when Twitter user Cloe Feldman posted a tweet with an audio clip, asking users a question that seemed simple enough: “What do you hear?”

Over 80,000 retweets later, the internet became divided on what word the audio clip says, “Yanny” or “Laurel." If you’re confused about how people hear two very different words from the same audio clip, you’re not alone.

For our sanity’s sake, AsapSCIENCE posted a YouTube video that explains how some people hear “Laurel” while others hear “Yanny.”

According to the video, the phenomenon is explained by which word you're expecting to hear, similarity in sound waves, what device you’re using and the age of your ears.

Watch the video for a more detailed explanation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yDiXQl7grPQ