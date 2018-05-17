This shouldn’t surprise anyone, but the “Deadpool 2” score will become the first composition based on a motion picture to receive a parental advisory label sticker, according to Billboard. (The Deseret News did not link to the Billboard article due to its mature language when referencing songs on the film’s score.)

The music, composed by Tyler Bates, will include a warning to parents that the album may contain obscenities.

This is different from a film’s soundtrack. Several soundtracks from films have received warning stickers. For example, the “Black Panther” soundtrack came with a parental advisory warning.

But “Deadpool 2” will see its score — instrumental music set in the backdrop of scenes — receive the rating since it will include titles such as "Weasel Interrogation” and "Make The Whole World Our (Expletive),” among several others.

Several of the songs include a chorus singing songs that include curse words.

Bates told Billboard the score came together "very spontaneously — they weren't planned even an hour before they (were recorded).”

The original “Deadpool” made headlines in 2016 for being one of the few R-rated superhero films due to raunchy material and mature language.

As the Deseret News reported, reviewers across mainstream media said the film came off as too crude for children.

For example, Mick LaSalle of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote at the time that the movie was “bad, borderline garbage, but disturbing, too, in that it's just the kind of fake-clever awfulness that might be cinema's future.”

In fact, some parents found themselves surprised by the film’s raunchiness since the Deadpool character has popped up in animated series for years.

“Your child may have this idea that ‘Deadpool’ isn't all that bad because the character has made a number of appearances in cartoons over the years,” KFVS-12 reported. “But the movie was decidedly not family friendly.”