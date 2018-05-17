Teens across America have embraced a new challenge that, coincidentally enough, helps Jake Paul sell merchandise.

The social media star recently asked his followers, who are known as Jake Paulers, to write the name of his website on their school chalkboards. He called the decision “The Chalkboard Challenge.”

"You're going to go to your school and you're going to write: FanJoy dot C-O backslash Jake Paul," he said in a recent video that’s been seen 2 million times, according to BuzzFeed News. "You're going to write that on your guys' whiteboards or chalkboards."

In return, Paul will follow those who participate in the challenge on Twitter.

Many teens have tweeted photos of them completing the challenge.

But some students said they've been disciplined by teachers for writing the website on the chalkboard.

One student said, “I’m in trouble but it’s worth it.”

That student wasn’t alone:

Meanwhile, Paul is being sued for $2.5 million after he was accused of trashing a rental property in California, according to Fox News.

The lawsuit said Paul and his friend trashed a multimillion dollar home in 2016. The suit claimed Paul ruined the home while filming videos for his YouTube page.

Paul previously faced criticism for saying a racial slur in a freestyle rap video, Fox News reported. His brother, Logan Paul, was also under fire for posting a video that included a body of someone who committed suicide in Japan.