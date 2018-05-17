SALT LAKE CITY — It seems Disney and Lucasfilm want to make a Lando Calrissian Star Wars spinoff film … eventually.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy might have revealed at the Cannes Film Festival this week that actor, singer and comedian Donald Glover will star in a Lando Calrissian spinoff Star Wars film, according to French publication Premiere.

“We think that the next spinoff will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian. Of course, there are still many stories to tell about Han (Solo) and Chewbacca, but Lando will be next,” she said, according to the report.

Kennedy was at Cannes to promote the debut of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” which hits U.S. theaters on May 25.

However, according to ScreenCrush, Lucasfilm walked back the quote with its own statement about the potential future film.

“We would love to tell a story about Lando Calrissian one day, but it’s not relevant, it would be fun to tell the story of Han and Chewie,” Lucasfilm said, according to ScreenCrush.

Alden Ehrenreich, who plays the young Solo in the forthcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story” film, told Esquire in a recent interview that he signed on to play Solo for a total of three movies.

“I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But — yeah,” he said.

According to The A.V. Club, Ehrenreich’s announcement was a surprise for some since the “Solo” movie has been filled with controversy since it started production. Not only did Lucasfilm remove directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and bring on Ron Howard, but rumors also suggested Ehrenreich needed an acting coach as well.

Similarly, early reviews of the film indicate “Solo” isn’t the hit many expected it would be.

But Uproxx movie reviewer Mike Ryan said Glover as Calrissian is the best part of the new movie and may be worth the spinoff.

“We haven’t discussed much about the well-documented behind-the-scenes drama, but, up to this point in the movie, everything was going about how you’d expect a movie that had its directors fired halfway through would go. Enter: Lando Calrissian,” he wrote.