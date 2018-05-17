MIDVALE — Residents will have the chance to offer feedback on how best to address the city’s housing needs during an open house on Wednesday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 7505 S. Holden St.

The city’s Redevelopment Agency is in the process of preparing a five-year housing plan using goals outlined in the 2016 general plan, and the open house, will offer the public an opportunity to learn about the city’s housing stock and current market trends.

The city’s goals include maintaining stable neighborhoods; improving the quality of the existing housing stock; expanding the variety of housing opportunities; and encouraging higher-density residential housing in appropriate locations.

Residents are also encouraged to take a short housing survey midvalecity.org.