SALT LAKE CITY — If a fire breaks out, the American Red Cross estimates a family has only two minutes to escape.

That’s why the organization is installing free smoke alarms to anyone who requests them as part of the organization’s Home Fire Campaign.

Those who need a smoke alarm can call the hotline 801-323-7022 to schedule an appointment. Calls will be taken in both English and Spanish.

While at the home, Red Cross volunteers will also help residents draft a home fire evacuation plan. The Red Cross will install up to the alarms as needed while checking any current alarms that may need batteries or a replacement.