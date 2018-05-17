SALT LAKE CITY — Lauren Bell of Provo was crowned queen of the Days of ’47 for 2018 by the International Society Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

Bell’s first attendant is Heidi Farley and second attendant is Rachel Roy, of South Jordan. The royalty was named during a pageant at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Conference Center Little Theater on Saturday.

Bell, the daughter of Russell and Barbara Bell, of California, is a student at BYU studying communication disorders. She served an LDS mission in Seoul, South Korea, and has since pursued classical training in both opera and musical theater.

Farley, who hails from West Jordan, is the daughter of Tracy and Dan Farley. She served an LDS mission in Arkansas and since then has been working toward her associate degree while singing in choirs and competing in team sports.

Roy, of South Jordan, is the daughter of Marianne and Randall Overstreet, and Doug and Tonya Roy. She graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s in exercise and wellness with a minor in family life. She served an LDS mission in Boston, Massachusetts.

Sabrina Wheeler, of Plain City in Weber County, received the Annie Taylor Hyde Award by her fellow contestants. She is the daughter of Todd and Cristine Wheeler, and will attend Weber State University this fall, studying dance.