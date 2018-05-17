CEDAR CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will hold a fly-fishing clinic for those 12 and older on Friday, May 25, in conjunction with Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.

The clinic will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cedar City Aquatic Center, 2090 W. Royal Hunte Drive. The clinic is limited to the first 75 people who register at http://bit.ly/fly\_fishing\_clinic.

According to Heather Talley, regional wildlife recreation coordinator for the division, the clinic will be taught by experienced fly anglers, who will discus the basics of casting, fish identification and feeding preferences, and when to utilize various types of flies.

Classroom instruction will last an hour, after which participants will head outside to practice with the help of an instructor. Those with a fishing license can cap off the clinic by heading to the Lake at the Hills community fishery to try to catch a fish.