SALT LAKE CITY — MoviePass isn’t going down without a fight.

Despite multiple reports that the subscription service may be on its last legs, MoviePass Inc. plans to add a slew of features that will help inspire new members to sign up for the app, according to Quartz.

The company in a new filing this week shared plans to add features to hook new users to sign up for the service.

MoviePass plans to add such features as:

Family plan — Allows families to see movies together under one account. Right now, there is no way for families to use the service together.

"We expect that the family plan will also provide greater convenience for families to sign up together, and lead to a greater rate of growth for subscriber acquisition, given one decision-maker would be capable of paying for multiple users," the company said in its filing.

Option to see premium formats — Currently, 72 percent of MoviePass users want an option to see a higher-end movie, the company said in its filing. MoviePass wants to add that option, allowing customers to see premium versions of movies. The company’s rival, Sinemia, offers a plan that allows customers to see one IMAX or 3D movie a month for $9.99.

— Currently, 72 percent of MoviePass users want an option to see a higher-end movie, the company said in its filing. MoviePass wants to add that option, allowing customers to see premium versions of movies. The company’s rival, Sinemia, offers a plan that allows customers to see one IMAX or 3D movie a month for $9.99. “Bring-a-friend” — This new idea would allow people to bring a friend to a movie with them, helping to cut costs on attending theaters.

“MoviePass subscribers are more social and tend to … influence their friends to go to the movies more,” Tuesday’s filing said, according to the New York Post.

According to Quartz, the new MoviePass options will arrive as the company looks to cut costs.

“It barred members from seeing titles more than once ahead of summer blockbuster season and began requiring them to upload images of their tickets before they could see their next movie, to prevent users from sharing accounts with nonmembers,” Quartz reported.

In early May, MoviePass restored its movie-a-day plan after a brief switch that allowed people to see four movies per month for $29.95, according to the Deseret News.

Also in May, the service’s parent company, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., revealed it only has $15.5 million cash on hand, even though the company spends $21.7 million in a month, according to Bloomberg.

Helios and Matheson called the MoviePass business model “highly uncertain.”

"We are unable to estimate the actual funds we will require,” the company said, according to Bloomberg