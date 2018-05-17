SALT LAKE CITY — Meghan Markle has released a statement about her father's status ahead of the royal wedding.

Earlier this week, multiple reports suggested Thomas Markle wouldn’t appear at this weekend’s royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The elder Markle suffered a heart attack last week, which initially raised concerns he wouldn’t attend.

Now, Meghan Markle confirmed her father won’t attend the wedding.

Kensington Palace tweeted Markle’s statement Thursday.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding," the statement said.

"I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday," she wrote.

A statement from Ms. Meghan Markle: pic.twitter.com/TjBNarmuBU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 17, 2018

Her father’s decision to not attend the wedding is shrouded in mystery. According to TMZ, Thomas Markle said he wouldn’t attend because of a “fallout” that came when he agreed to let a paparazzi agency photograph him.

However, Thomas Markle later said he wouldn’t attend due to health issues.

Kensington Palace seemed to confirm Thomas Markle wouldn’t attend in its Tuesday statement.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said Monday, according to CNN. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."

Now, Meghan Markle will search for someone else to walk her down the aisle. Tradition would call for her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., to walk with her, but he didn’t receive an invitation to the wedding, according to the Deseret News.

Both MarieClaire.com and E! News indicated Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, may walk her down the aisle.