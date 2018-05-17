SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for May 17.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

What’s next for Point of the Mountain development?

What’s next for the development site at the Point of the Mountain? Figuring out how much money they can make from it, according to the Deseret News.

Envision Utah President and CEO Robert Grow said there’s a lot at stake with the development, including jobs.

"The national consulting team we worked with made these projections that, if we do things right, we would end up with, by 2050, 150,000 additional high-end, innovation jobs in the state that would otherwise not come," Grow said. "And those jobs would pay on average about $40,000 (a year) more than the average incomes of the state."

If there is no development, the future might be grim.

"If we fail, those 150,000 jobs are going to go somewhere else," Grow said. "Getting this right means a lot, but we have to do it to attain these results."

Read more.

Utah Jazz trio named for season-ending awards

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Quin Snyder had themselves a season.

The two Utah Jazz players and their coach each were named finalists for NBA postseason awards Wednesday, according to the Deseret News.

Mitchell is up for Rookie of the Year, while Golbert is up for Defensive Player of the Year. Snyder will contend for Coach of the Year.

The Jazz also announced Wednesday that the Utah Jazz Summer League will return in July.

Read more.

Venezuelan prison riot renews calls to free Utahn

A Utah man held prisoner in Venezuela called for help in a new video after there was a riot in the prison, the Deseret News reported.

Josh Holt, of Riverton, shared the video Wednesday, saying he fears for his life after the violence began.

"I am not a political pawn. I am a human being a child of God and I just want to live happy with my wife and children. I have NEVER done anything wrong in my life. Please help me!!"

The video renewed calls for the U.S. government to free the imprisoned Utahn.

"This has never been like this ever, until now. I can say he's probably OK right now," said his mother, Laurie Holt.

Read more.

Ebola outbreak spreads to DR Congo

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has moved from the countryside to a large city, according to BBC News.

The spreading disease raised fears it will become hard to control.

The country’s health minister, Oly Ilunga Kalenga, said the disease spread to Mbandaka, a city of about 1 million people. The city is home to a “transportation hub” that helps people get to the country’s capital, Kinshasa.

In total, 44 people have been affected and 23 people have died.

“Ebola is a serious infectious illness that causes internal bleeding and often proves fatal,” according to BBC. “It can spread rapidly through contact with small amounts of bodily fluid and its early flu-like symptoms are not always obvious.”

Read more.

MORE NEWS: