SALT LAKE CITY — The presidents of the LDS Church and NAACP stood together Thursday and called for an end to prejudice and greater racial and ethnic harmony during a historic news conference at the Church Administration Building near Temple Square.

The two organizations began to explore how their members can collaborate in areas like education and humanitarian work during meetings earlier Thursday morning, said President Russell M. Nelson, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Derrick Johnson, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

"Today, in unity with such capable and impressive leaders as the national officials of the NAACP, we are impressed to call on people of this nation, and indeed, the entire world, to demonstrate greater civility, racial and ethnic harmony and mutual respect," President Nelson said.

Johnson said his organization admired and shared President Nelson's optimism.

"Like the Latter-day Saints," he said, "we believe all people, organizations and government representatives should come together to work through how to secure peace and happiness for all God’s children. Unitedly, we call on all people to work in greater harmony, civility and respect for the beliefs of others to achieve this supreme and universal goal."

The LDS-NAACP summit is a first for the organizations. NAACP leadership is holding its quarterly national board meetings in Salt Lake City for the first time.

President Nelson and his two counselors in the church's First Presidency met with Johnson and several of the NAACP's national board members. They met near the Salt Lake Temple at the Church Administration Building, where President Nelson has his office. The news conference was held on the building's first floor.

President Nelson began the news conference by saying that the idea all people are God's children and therefore brothers and sisters remains a fundamental LDS doctrine.

He said the church and NAACP are exploring how to work together to lift "our brothers and sisters who need our help, just as our Savior, Jesus Christ, would have us do."

"Together we invite all people, organizations and governments to work with greater civility," he added, "eliminating prejudice of all kinds and focusing more on the many areas and interests that we all have in common. As we lead our people to work cooperatively, we will all achieve the respect, regard and blessings that God seeks for all of His children."

Johnson complimented the LDS Church for what he called good faith efforts to help people around the world.

"These include humanitarian and welfare services, pioneering work in higher education and promoting the dignity of all people as children of God," Johnson said. "We enthusiastically look forward to continuing association with the church and its leaders, as indicated. We invite all people and organizations to follow our mutual example in coming together and finding ways to work in harmony and with greater civility."

The LDS-NAACP summit and joint news conference comes two weeks before the 40th anniversary of the church's announcement of a revelation that extended the priesthood to all worthy men.

The president of the NAACP's Salt Lake Branch said the timing is a coincidence. Jeanetta Williams had requested a national board meeting in Utah for years.

"It is a historic meeting," she said, "and the NAACP Salt Lake Branch and myself as president are excited that the national board selected Salt Lake City to hold their May board meeting. We hope once they're here and do some sightseeing, it won't be their last time here."

The NAACP national board is holding its meetings at the Salt Lake Marriott, 75 S. West Temple. The meetings will continue through Saturday, with a Friday evening reception hosted by the Salt Lake branch.

The full statements made by each leader at Thursday's news conference are printed below.

LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson:

"The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints continues to affirm its fundamental doctrine — and our heartfelt conviction — that all people are God’s precious children and therefore are brothers and sisters. Nearly a quarter century ago, the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles proclaimed that 'All human beings — male and female — are created in the image of God. Each is a beloved spirit son or daughter of heavenly parents, and, as such, each has a divine nature and destiny.'

"Today, in unity with such capable and impressive leaders as the national officials of the NAACP, we are impressed to call on people of this nation, and indeed, the entire world, to demonstrate greater civility, racial and ethnic harmony and mutual respect. In meetings this morning, we have begun to explore ways — such as education and humanitarian service — in which our respective members and others can serve and move forward together, lifting our brothers and sisters who need our help, just as the Savior, Jesus Christ, would have us do. These are His words: 'I say unto you, be one; and if ye are not one ye are not mine.' (Doctrine and Covenants 38:27).

"Together we invite all people, organizations and governments to work with greater civility, eliminating prejudice of all kinds and focusing more on the many areas and interests that we all have in common. As we lead our people to work cooperatively, we will all achieve the respect, regard and blessings that God seeks for all of His children."

NAACP President Derrick Johnson:

"President Nelson, the statement you just made expresses the very core of our beliefs and mission at the NAACP. We admire and share your optimism that all peoples can work together in harmony and should collaborate more on areas of common interest. Thank you.

"Like the Latter-day Saints, we believe all people, organizations and government representatives should come together to work through how to secure peace and happiness for all God’s children. Unitedly, we call on all people to work in greater harmony, civility and respect for the beliefs of others to achieve this supreme and universal goal."