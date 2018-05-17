Screenshot
ABC News shared a video of the character Loki at Disneyland giving a “baby Loki” a tour of the park.

The video below, which was posted Tuesday afternoon, shows the young Loki walking around Disneyland meeting various Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Black Widow and Blank Panther.

“‘Baby’ Loki gets a tour of Disneyland from ‘Big’ Loki — squeaky shoes and all — and it just might be the cutest thing you see all day,” according to ABC News’ tweet.

The moment first gained attention last week when Instagram user @littlegraythread shared the video.

“Because when Loki says he’s going to take you on an adventure, you put on your sneaky shoes and follow him,” she wrote. “The girls had the time of their lives creeping around Hollywoodland with Loki.”

Loki first arrived at the park back in November with his brother Thor to promote “Thor: Ragnarok.” The characters were on-site to promote “Avengers: Infinity War,” according to Inside the Magic.

