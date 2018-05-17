“Hocus Pocus” is about to a put a spell on Freeform.

The network announced Tuesday that it will expand "13 Nights of Halloween" this year into "31 Nights of Halloween."

Oh, and “Hocus Pocus” is getting its own 25th anniversary extravaganza, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Freeform did not announce specifics. But it will be aligned with the 31 Nights of Halloween event.

“Hocus Pocus” originally launched on July 16, 1993. The film starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as three witches who are brought back from the dead to wreak havoc on the New England town of Salem.

The film, which got mixed reviews and low-box office numbers, rebounded and became a cult film, especially during the Halloween season.

Last September, Disney announced it would develop a new “Hocus Pocus” TV movie, which would serve as a reboot to the classic. It would not be a sequel or spinoff, but a reimagining of the original film, according to the Deseret News.

Like rumors about the Sanderson sisters themselves, rumors have existed for years that the Disney classic would get a true sequel. Midler joked in 2015 that the film had been delayed.

One Twitter user suggested that Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae (stars of “Hidden Figures”) should star in a reboot of the film with Chance the Rapper and Kendrick Lamar in supporting roles.