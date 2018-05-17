The Deseret News has launched an initiative to face the growing crisis of teen anxiety in Utah. The six-month initiative will include in-depth reporting, research, analysis and events.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Deseret News is hosting two screenings of “Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety” for parents and teens. The film, an IndieFlix documentary, addresses what anxiety is — its causes and effects, and what can be done about it.

After the screenings, Deseret News Opinion Editor Boyd Matheson will moderate a panel that features Karin Gornick, producer of “Angst,” and Jenny Howe, a licensed therapist with degrees in psychology and child and family studies. The panel will discuss how to begin breaking the stigma of anxiety, the role of social media in teen anxiety and what parents can do to help their kids.

Anxiety, depression and teen suicide are rising at an alarming rate. The Deseret News is committed to enabling teens and empowering parents with the tools, resources and insight to effectively deal with anxiety. Helping teens recognize and cope with stress and avoid the downward spiral of depression while maximizing their talents, opportunities and potential are essential to creating a foundation for lasting happiness and success.

The Deseret News will host two film screenings and discussions: one in Park City on Tuesday, May 29, at 7 p.m., and one in Herriman on Wednesday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m.

