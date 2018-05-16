ST. GEORGE — The state forester has issued an order to suspend open debris burning after Wednesday due to above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall.

The balance of the state will follow suit beginning June 1, which is the traditional start of the statutory Closed Fire Season.

“Some people don’t use common sense when it comes to burning their debris” Mike Melton, area fire management officer with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, said in a statement. “This can put the lives and property of their friends and neighbors in jeopardy. Mistakes can be devastating.”

Burning without a permit is a class B misdemeanor.

“In addition to the fines associated with burning without a permit, if the burn escapes and becomes a wildfire, the offender may be held liable for the cost of suppressing the fire,” Melton warned.

Officials recommend residents haul debris to the landfill or pile it away from structures, cover it up with plastic and obtain a permit to burn in the fall after the fire season has ended. Permits are required at any time outdoor burning is conducted.