MIDVALE — A man accused of gunning down a rival gang member in August was charged Wednesday with murder.

Kaden Michael Gilliatt, 20, was charged in 3rd District Court with the first-degree felony, in addition to possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and obstructing justice, both second-degree felonies.

On Aug. 26, police were called to 142 West Columbia Drive (8125 South) where officers found Jordan Moulton dead of a gunshot wound to his head, according to charging documents. Moulton was a documented gang member and Gilliatt is a member of a rival gang, according to court documents.

While Gilliatt was in the Salt Lake County Jail on Jan. 11, he made a phone call to a woman "asking her to be his alibi," according to court documents.

As detectives tracked down people to find out who was really with Gilliatt on Aug. 26 and who wasn't, another inmate told investigators on Jan. 19 that "Gilliatt told him he shot a person in the head" and that "he gave detectives a fake alibi," the charge state.

In January, police talked to a woman who was dating Gilliatt during the summer of 2017. One day, he saw her messaging Moulton on social media "and threatened to kill both her and Mr. Moulton if she talked to Mr. Moulton again," the charges state. After Moulton's death, the woman told police that Gilliatt "disappeared," court records state.

According to charging documents, Gilliatt has at least six other pending cases for charges such as fleeing, reckless driving and theft.

Prosecutors have asked that bail be set at $1 million.