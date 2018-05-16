SALT LAKE CITY — Utah-based supply chain provider Savage Companies announced Wednesday it has agreed to merge with Missouri-based grain and milling firm Bartlett and Company.

The new combined entity, to be called Savage Enterprises, will provide transportation, logistics and materials management services for customers across multiple industries, focusing on energy and agriculture, a news release stated.

Both Savage and Bartlett are family owned and among the largest privately owned companies in their fields, the released said. Leaders and teams from both companies are committed to serving customers as they have in the past and the businesses will continue to operate under both the Savage and Bartlett names.

Completion of the merger is expected in August. Terms of the transaction will remain confidential.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Bartlett, an established industry leader, and look forward to the opportunities for continued growth and success this new organization makes possible,” said Savage President and CEO Kirk Aubry. “By combining the operational and market expertise of both companies with our shared values of integrity, safety and reliability, we’ll grow stronger together and thrive for generations.”

“Partnering with Savage makes sense logistically and strategically, and we couldn’t be more excited at this opportunity to combine our strengths for the benefit of our customers and partners,” said Bartlett President and CEO Bill Fellows.

Established in 1946, Savage has more than 4,000 team members in over 250 operating locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The company serves various industries, including oil refineries, power generation, railroads, food and agriculture, oil and gas, mining, chemicals and petrochemicals, ports and terminals, as well as construction.

Upon completion of the merger, team members from both companies will continue to work from their current locations.