EVANSTON, Wyo. — A team of officers have uncovered evidence at a Wyoming landfill related to the death of a 15-year-old Salt Lake girl, police said Wednesday.

Twenty officers used rakes to comb through garbage on Tuesday for up to 10 hours, finding materials they collected as evidence, said Salt Lake Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer. He declined to give details about what the officers found or say what led them to investigate the Uinta County landfill near Evanston.

Baleigh Bagshaw, 15, was killed May 7 after she arrived at her Salt Lake home from a day at West High School. She was talking with her mom on the phone when she was attacked, police say.

Two days later, officers arrested a suspect in her death in southeast Colorado. But they would not say Wednesday whether the evidence points to the suspect, Shaun French, who previously lived in Evanston.

"We're going to continue to follow leads," whether or not they relate to the suspect already in custody, Shearer said.